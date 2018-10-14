Nine people killed in Nepal after avalanche accompanied by snowstorm hits Mount Gurja base camp

Kathmandu: Nine people were killed after an avalanche accompanied by a snowstorm hit the Mount Gurja base camp on Friday.

Five South Korean climbers and four Nepali porters were among the dead, confirmed Nepal Police.

The deceased South Koreans have been identified as Jaehun Lee, Chang Ho Kim, Il Jin Rim, Young Jik Yoo, and Joon Mo Jeong.

The deceased porters were identified as Chhiring Bhote, Lakpa Swonbu Bhote, Farbu Bhote and Netra Bahadur Chhantyal (21).

"The team of the climbers along with the porters, who were local residents of the Gurja village, headed for the peak's base camp a week ago. Since Friday, the porters went out of contact, following which the locals began looking out for them. On Friday evening it was reported that they (locals) have found bodies on the base camps," Birbahadur Budhamagar, deputy superintendent of the district police headquarters, Myagdi said.