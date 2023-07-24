Nine killed, two still trapped after school gym roof collapses in China
Nine people were killed and two others remained trapped after the roof of a school gymnasium collapsed in Qiqihar city of northeast China's Heilongjiang province
Nine people were killed and two others remained trapped after the roof of a school gymnasium collapsed in Qiqihar city of northeast China’s Heilongjiang province.
Chinese 🇨🇳 authorities say 11 people were killed in the collapse of a gymnasium roof at a high school in Qiqihar City, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province in the far northeasthttps://t.co/GLjYlNdHYX pic.twitter.com/0rn9Y7q6Nb
— Saad Abedine (@SaadAbedine) July 24, 2023
Related Articles
Nineteen people were at the gymnasium covering about 1,200 square metres at the No. 34 Middle School in Longsha district on Sunday when the accident occurred.
The municipal search and rescue headquarters said four people escaped, and 15 were trapped.
So far, 13 people have been recovered, with three pulled out without vital signs and six died after treatment failed, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
Rescue efforts are still underway.
A preliminary investigation suggested construction workers illegally placed perlite on the roof while constructing another teaching building adjacent to the gymnasium.
Under the influence of rainfall, the perlite was soaked in water and gained weight, resulting in the roof collapse.
According to local authorities, the gymnasium’s walls have a grid structure, and the roof is made of concrete slabs.
An in-depth investigation is ongoing.
Those in charge of the construction company have been taken into police custody, the Xinhua news agency report said.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Morgan Stanley relocates 200 tech experts working with data over China’s new stringent laws
China’s new data laws virtually make it impossible for any international organisation to work with global data, from within mainland China. As a result, several banks, especially American and European banks have been forced to rethink their strategy in China
China's Washington envoy warns of retaliation against further curbs imposed on chip sector
The Biden administration has been finalizing an executive order that would restrict certain investment in sectors including advanced semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence, and a senior administration official said the aim was to wrap up reviews of it by Labor Day.
Pacific region less secure due to China's assertiveness, says New Zealand PM Chris Hipkins
As China asserts itself more, the Pacific region is becoming more contentious and less secure, said New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who stressed the necessity for his country to cooperate with like-minded allies while still engaging with Beijing