Nikki Haley quits as Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, say US media reports

World FP Staff Oct 09, 2018 20:06:06 IST

Nikki Haley has resigned as Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, according to several reports in the United States media.

File image of Nikki Haley. AP

Haley, 45, is the first ever Indian-American appointed to a Cabinet-level position by any president.

In the past year, the two-term governor from South Carolina has emerged as a close confident of Trump and was strongly pushing for Trump’s foreign policy agenda at the United Nations, attracting frequent praise from Trump himself.

Haley, an Indian-American politician, is harbouring presidential ambitions and many in president Donald Trump's inner circle fear that she could be the heir to the presidency, according to Michael Wolff's book  Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. Wolff, in his book, claims Haley has an eye on the presidency and Trump is seen to be grooming her for a national political future.

Haley—"as ambitious as Lucifer", in the characterisation of one member of the senior staff—had concluded that Trump’s tenure would last, at best, a single term and that she, with requisite submission, could be his heir apparent, Wolff writes.

