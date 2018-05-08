Nigeria's Buhari says he will travel to Britain to see doctor

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday he was travelling to Britain to see his doctor.

"I will be travelling to the United Kingdom tomorrow, to see my doctor, at his request. Will be away for four days; back in Abuja on Saturday, May 12," he said on his official Twitter feed. Buhari, 75, spent much of 2017 in London receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.