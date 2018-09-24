Nigerian maritime agency identifies nationalities of 12 abducted ship crew

ONITSHA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Twelve crew members of a Swiss merchant vessel kidnapped by pirates off the coast of Nigeria by pirates are from the Philippines, Slovenia, Ukraine, Romania, Croatia and Bosnia, the West African nation's maritime agency said on Sunday.

Sunday Umoren from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency said seven of those abducted were from the Philippines and one from each of the other five countries. They were abducted on Saturday from the Swiss vessel that was travelling between the cities of Lagos and Port Harcourt.

(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu in Onitsha; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Edmund Blair)

