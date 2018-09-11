Nigerian gas tanker explosion kills at least 35

ABUJA (Reuters) - At least 35 people were killed on Monday and hundreds injured when a gas tanker exploded in northern Nigerian state of Nassarawa, the state emergency agency said.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) official said the accident happened on Monday at a petrol station along the Lafia-Makurdi road linking the capital city of Abuja with the north and southern Nigeria.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh, Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

