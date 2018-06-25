Nigeria violence: Clashes between nomadic herders and farmers kills 86, demolishes 50 houses in Jos

Jos (Nigeria): Eighty-six people have been killed in an attack by suspected nomadic herders against farming communities in restive central Nigeria, police said on Monday.

The discovery in the Barikin Ladi area of Plateau state came after days of violence apparently sparked by an attack by ethnic Berom farmers on Fulani herders on Thursday. State police commissioner Undie Adie said a search of Berom villages in the area following clashes on Sunday found "86 persons altogether were killed".

Adie told reporters six people were also injured and 50 houses razed. Bodies of those who died have been released to their families, he added.

The deaths are the latest in a long-running battle for land and resources that is putting president Muhammadu Buhari under pressure as elections approach in 2019. The violence — fuelled by ethnic, religious and political allegiances — has killed thousands over several decades. Analysts believe it could become Nigeria's biggest security concern, eclipsing Boko Haram's Islamist insurgency that has left at least 20,000 dead since 2009.

The Plateau state government said it had imposed restrictions on movements in the Riyom, Barikin Ladi and Jos South areas "to avert a breakdown of law and order". "The curfew takes effect immediately and movement is restricted from 6:00 pm (1700 GMT) to 6:00 am, except (for) those on essential duties," said spokesman Rufus Bature.

On Monday, ethnic Berom youths set up barricades on the Jos-Abuja highway and attacked motorists who looked "Fulani and Muslim", according to those who escaped the violence. Plateau state police spokesman Tyopev Terna and Major Adam Umar, from the military task force in the state capital, Jos, confirmed the blockade and vandalism to several cars.

There were no official reports of deaths but Baba Bala, who escaped the violence on the road, said at least six people were killed. "I was lucky the convoy of the (Plateau) state government was passing through the scene of the attack shortly after I ran into the attackers," he said.

"I escaped with smashed windscreens and dents on my car. I saw six dead bodies and several damaged cars."