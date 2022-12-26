Nigeria: Suspected jihadists kill 17 herders; loot their cattles

Nigeria: Following clashes in the troubled north-eastern Nigerian state of Borno, Boko Haram jihadists killed 17 herders and stole their cattle, a self-defense militia told AFP Monday.

According to the militiamen, the militants attacked herders guarding their cattle in a pasture near Airamne village in Mafa district on Saturday.

“Seventeen herders were killed and their cattle were taken away,” militia leader Babakura Kolo said.

“The herders put up a fight, but they were outgunned and outnumbered by the attackers, who had better weapons,” Kolo explained.

Ibrahim Liman, another militiaman, rang the same bell.

He claimed that the jihadists carried out the assault from bases in the nearby Gajiganna forest after being forcibly driven out of their previous stronghold in Sambisa forest by ISWAP and other jihadist rivals.

ISWAP (Islamic State West Africa Province) broke away from Boko Haram in 2016 and rose to become the dominant force in the region’s long-running jihadist conflict.

It seized large swaths of territory controlled by Boko Haram after leader Abubakar Shekau was killed in clashes with ISWAP in May of last year.

Boko Haram and ISWAP have been increasingly targeting civilians, particularly loggers, farmers, and herders, accusing them of spying for the military and local anti-jihadist militias.

Herders who pay a levy to the jihadists, on the other hand, are usually allowed to let their cattle graze safely in militant-controlled territory.

According to the United Nations, jihadist violence in the northeast has killed over 40,000 people and displaced approximately two million people since 2009.

The conflict has spread to neighbouring countries such as Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, prompting the formation of a regional military force to combat the jihadists.

The killings, kidnappings, and looting in the northeast are part of Nigeria’s overall security crisis.

On February 25, voters will go to the polls to choose a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is stepping down after two terms, the constitutional limit.

