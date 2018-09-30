Nigeria ruling party nominates Buhari for re-election in 2019

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's ruling party has nominated President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate to stand for re-election in February 2019, a spokesman for Buhari said on Saturday.

Buhari had run unopposed on Friday in a nationwide primary for nomination as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress. The main opposition People's Democratic Party has not yet selected a candidate to oppose him.

(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Editing by Peter Graff)

