Niger reopens borders with five countries including Mali and Burkina Faso
'The land and air borders with Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Lybia and Chad are re-opened from today August 1, 2023,' said Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane
Niger’s Army on Tuesday night announced that the country had reopened its border with a number of countries, including Mali and Burkina Faso.
“The land and air borders with Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Lybia and Chad are re-opened from today August 1, 2023,” Reuters quoted Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane as saying.
Nigeria is currently leading the West African regional group, ECOWAS, which is opposed to the coup and threatening to use force against the junta to reinstate the deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum.
Related Articles
The reopening of the borders was announced hours after the first French evacuation flight took off and five days before a deadline to restore constitutional order issued by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS.
Regional bloc ECOWAS has imposed sanctions, including a halt in all financial transactions and a national assets freeze, and said it could authorise force to reinstate Bazoum, who is still locked in his palace.
But the juntas of neighboring Burkina Faso and Mali voiced their support for the coup’s leaders on Monday.
With inputs from agencies
also read
First French plane carrying 262 evacuees from coup-hit Niger lands in Paris
The first of three planes carrying mostly French and European people evacuated from Niger landed in Paris early Wednesday, a week after a coup toppled one of the last pro-Western leaders in the jihadist-plagued Sahel
US Secretary of State Blinken offers ousted Niger leader 'unflagging' US support
General Abdourahamane Tchiani, head of the Presidential Guard since 2011, has declared himself the new leader of Niger after a coup earlier this week in which the pro-Western Bazoum was detained
French President Macron to chair defence meeting on Niger coup
Former colonial master France has some 1,500 troops in the West African nation, which is one of its last allies in the Sahel region after French forces had to withdraw from neighbouring Mali earlier this year