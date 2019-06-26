Nicaragua arrests four men suspected of ties to Islamic State

MANAGUA (Reuters) - Four men with suspected ties to the Islamic State militant group were captured on Tuesday by members of the Nicaraguan armed forces after entering the country illegally from Costa Rica, Nicaraguan police said.

In a statement, Nicaraguan police said two of the men were Egyptian nationals and the other two were Iraqi. The four were due to be deported back to Costa Rica, it added.

(Reporting by Ismael Lopez; Writing by David Graham; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

