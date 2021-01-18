NHM UP releases 2021 admit card for recruitment exam at sams.co.in; here's how to download

Phase one of the exam will be held on 24 January from 10 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm. Phase 2 exam is on 14 February from 10am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm

The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh released the e-admit cards for the recruitment examinations for vacancies for Staff Nurse, ANM and various other positions on its official website, reported Hindustan Times.

Candidates who had registered for the NHM UP Recruitment 2021 can download the admit card from sams.co.in.

Here's how to download NHM UP admit card 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the website sams.co.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link on the homepage that reads "Admit Card". The link will appear under the "Recruitment for 1400+ and 2700+ Contractual Vacancies for State, Divisional, District and Block level, National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh".

Steo 3: Candidates then need to key in their credentials and login.

Step 4: the NHM UP admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates need to download the hall ticket and take a print out for future use.

Here's is the direct link to download the admit card.

Phase 1 will be held for the post of Staff Nurse, ANM and Nurse Incharge Posts and for Phase 1 and Phase 2 (1400+) for Block Account Manager, Data Cum Account Assistant, Accountant, District Data Cum Account Assistant, District Account Manager, Nutritionist/Feeding Demonstrator, Medical Officer Dental and MO Ayush, among other posts.

