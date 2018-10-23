Next Mexican foreign minister says Trump tweets not surprising

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Incoming Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday he was not surprised about tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump raising an alarm over a caravan of migrants in Mexico and linked the comments to upcoming U.S. elections.

Ebrard, who will take up his post when president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is sworn in Dec. 1, also told reporters the new government would seek to stem future caravans by offering more many work visas to people from Honduras and Guatemala.

