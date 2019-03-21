Next Brexit defeat could mean election, May could say: Channel 4

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May could indicate in a statement later that another defeat for her Brexit deal could mean a general election, Channel 4's political editor Gary Gibbon said on Wednesday.

"There's speculation that (May) could spell out that defeat for her deal next week could mean a general election," he said in a blog post. "Speculation too that Mrs May will, in an attempt to win Brexiteer votes, promise that she doesn't intend to hang around as leader of the Tories (Conservatives) and prime minister much longer."

(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

