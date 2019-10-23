New Zealand's Fletcher, SkyCity say 'significant' fire to delay NZICC construction project

(Reuters) - Fletcher Building and SkyCity Entertainment on Wednesday said a "significant" fire at the construction site of the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) is expected to delay the project.

SkyCity owns the construction project and the country's largest construction firm, Fletcher, is building the centre, but the project has been plagued by delays.

"Once the fire has been extinguished and it is deemed safe to re-enter the site, investigations can commence to determine the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage," Fletcher said in a statement.

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

