New Zealand: Woman set on fire after complaining to neighbour's loud music

New Zealand: After complaining about a neighbour’s rowdy house party, a young woman was doused in gasoline and set on fire, according to reports.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in Melbourne and left the 32-year-old New Zealander with severe burn injuries on the body.

“The last I heard of anything was when my mates left around 12 and the music was loud but definitely not blasting or anything,” said a neighbour who did not want to be identified.

“There was nothing you could hear in the house,” he said.

A man who claimed to be victim’s brother said, she had an argument with two people at the party.

According to local media, he claimed she was attempting to defuse the situation when someone sprinkled gasoline on her.

Reportedly, two other people received minor injuries in the incident.

Victoria Police confirmed a 43-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were assisting them in their investigation.

The Arson and Explosives Squad is conducting the investigation.

Reports say the cops are also investigating an angle of domestic dispute apart from the noise complaint part.

“We haven’t heard anything about a complaint or a fight breaking out,” another neighbour told reporters.

Police have remained on the scene and have cordoned off the area where the woman was allegedly attacked.

