party BJP INC JDS OTH
By-Poll (00/15) 00 00 00 00
total(00/225) 105 66 34 02
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

New Zealand says eight still missing day after volcano erupts

World Reuters Dec 10, 2019 04:10:42 IST

New Zealand says eight still missing day after volcano erupts

WHAKATANE, New Zealand (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Tuesday that eight people were still missing a day after a volcano unexpectedly erupted off the coast of New Zealand's North Island, killing at least five people.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Whakatane, a town near the volcanic White Island, that a number of people were in hospital in critical condition.

She said that New Zealanders and tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China and Malaysia were among the inhured.

A police spokesman said that 31 people were in hospital. He confirmed that five people had died.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, writing by Praveen Menon; editing by Nick Macfie)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 10, 2019 04:10:42 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores