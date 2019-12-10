New Zealand says eight still missing day after volcano erupts

WHAKATANE, New Zealand (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Tuesday that eight people were still missing a day after a volcano unexpectedly erupted off the coast of New Zealand's North Island, killing at least five people.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Whakatane, a town near the volcanic White Island, that a number of people were in hospital in critical condition.

She said that New Zealanders and tourists from Australia, the United States, Britain, China and Malaysia were among the inhured.

A police spokesman said that 31 people were in hospital. He confirmed that five people had died.

(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, writing by Praveen Menon; editing by Nick Macfie)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

