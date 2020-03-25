New Zealand reports 50 new cases of COIVD-19; says cases to rise

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand on Wednesday reported 47 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and three probable cases, ahead of the country heading into a complete lockdown at midnight.

New Zealand's Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said at a news conference that the number of cases will continue to rise for at least 10 days before a turnaround.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

