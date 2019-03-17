New Zealand police shuts Dunedin airport after reports of ‘suspicious package’; Christchurch attack gunman lived in the town

New Zealand police closed Dunedin airport late on Sunday after a suspicious device was reported on the airfield. "Dunedin Airport is currently closed," a statement said. "Police are at the scene and specialist teams have been deployed to determine the nature of the package."

New Zealand is currently in a state of high alert after a gunman, who is believed to have lived in Dunedin, killed 50 worshippers at two mosques on Friday.

On Saturday, after the police took 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant and two others into custody after the attack, Tarrant stood in the dock wearing handcuffs and a white prison smock, as the judge read a single murder charge against him. A raft of further charges were expected.

The former fitness instructor and self-professed fascist occasionally turned to look at media present in court during the brief hearing that the public were excluded from for security reasons.

Flanked by armed police, he flashed an upside-down "okay" signal, a symbol used by white power groups across the globe. He did not request bail and was taken into custody until his next court appearance scheduled for 5 April.

With inputs from AFP

