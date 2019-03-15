New Zealand mosque shooting LIVE updates: 40 people killed in 2 separate shootings at Christchurch mosque, says PM Jacinda Ardern

Christchurch New Zealand Mosque Shooting LATEST updates: New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed that 40 people have died in the two shootings.

Police have said that a "significant'' number of people have been killed in the two shootings at Christchurch mosques. However, they have not confirmed the precise number. Local media has pegged the number of people dead between nine and 27.

Thanking people for their continued support, New Zealand Police tweeted that at this stage it will not be discussing the offenders' possible motivations or the causes of behind the incident. The cops reiterated their demand for all mosques nationally to shut their doors, and advised people to refrain from visiting the places of worship.

The gunman, Brenton Tarrant, wrote in his manifesto that he carried out the attack to “directly reduce immigration rates to European lands”, noted news.com.au.

Quoting from this manifesto, the news portal said Tarrant has described his reasons for the attack as to “show the invaders that our lands will never be their lands, our homelands are our own and that, as long as a white man still lives, they will NEVER conquer our lands and they will never replace our people”. The emphasis on "never" is Tarrant's own.

The gunman was an ardent supporter of US president Donald Trump and wrote about him in his manifesto. He also mentions his unquestioning loyalty to black Republican Candace Owens.

The suspect, who identified himself on Twitter as ‘Brenton Tarrant’ from Australia, had livestreamed his deadly attack on Facebook. In a news.com.au report, the 73-page manifesto which Tarrant posted online is quoted. Tarrant, a 28-year-old has described himself as “just a regular White man”.

He said he was born “to a working class, low-income family … who decided to take a stand to ensure a future for my people”.

New Zealand police, reported CNN, has said that four people, including three men and one woman, are in custody over the Christchurch mosque shootings, but they "cannot presume that the danger is gone."

Australian channel Nine News Melbourne has reported that there may be as many as 27 deaths in the twin mosque firings in Christchurch. AFP had reported local media as having quoted nine deaths. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called it New Zealand's "darkest day".

New Zealand police have warned all mosques countrywide to shut their doors after active shooters opened fire in two mosques in Christchurch city centre.

Local media told AFP that at least nine people were dead and the South Island city was placed in lockdown as police hunted for an "active shooter."

"Police are aware there is extremely distressing footage relating to the incident in Christchurch circulating online. We would strongly urge that the link not be shared. We are working to have any footage removed," the New Zealand police tweeted.

TVNZ quoted the police as having confirmed that there have been multiple fatalities, and that there still is an active shooter scenario playing out.

One person is in custody and there have been people killed in two mosques, one on Deans Ave and one in Linwood.

Scared hostage reports shooter held outside Papanui. Twitter has suspended an account purportedly used by New Zealand mass shooting suspect, a journalist has reported. Facebook too has suspended the account that was used to live stream the massacre.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the incident and said, "This is one of New Zealand's darkest days. It was an unprecedented act of violence. Police has apprehended a person, but I don't have further details of him yet," she added.

Six people have been reported dead, New Zealand local media reported and they also reported of a second shooting at another mosque in Christchurch itself. Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed after a shooting at a mosque in central Christchurch, an official told AFP on Friday.

Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened.

Armed police in New Zealand swarmed central Christchurch Friday amid a shooting at a mosque in the South Island city.

"A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter," police said in a statement.

"Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high."

Local media said there were multiple casualties at one mosque and said another had been evacuated, and there were reports that members of the Bangladesh cricket team were also present at one site.

Police commissioner Mike Bush said all schools in the city had been placed in lockdown in response to "a serious ongoing firearms incident".

"Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour," he said in a statement.

An eyewitness told Radio New Zealand he heard shots fired and four people were lying on the ground, with "blood everywhere".

ESPN Cricinfo reporter Mohammed Isam said members of the Bangladesh cricket team, who are due to play a Test match in Christchurch tomorrow escaped from the mosque.

"They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval," he tweeted.

