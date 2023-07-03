New Zealand leads the way in expanding ban on plastic bags

New Zealand has become the first nation globally to extend its prohibition on plastic bags in supermarkets to encompass thin bags typically utilized for storing fruits and vegetables.

Implemented on Saturday, this measure is part of a broader government campaign aimed at curbing the use of disposable plastics.

Since the prohibition on takeaway plastic bags was introduced in 2019, most shoppers already bring their own bags when visiting stores.

Numerous countries have taken steps to reduce plastic bag usage, either through fees or outright bans.

According to Rachel Brooking, Associate Environment Minister, “New Zealand generates excessive amounts of waste, particularly plastic waste.”

She further stated that over one billion plastic bags have been saved since the prohibition on thicker bags came into effect in 2019.

This latest initiative is projected to prevent the usage of 150 million plastic bags annually.

However, critics have expressed concerns that consumers may simply opt for disposable paper bags, which remain available in supermarkets.

“We believe it is still worth implementing this change, but our ultimate goal is to reduce the usage of any single-use packaging,” stated Ms. Brooking. “We want people to bring their own bags, and supermarkets are now selling reusable produce bags,” she added.

Countdown, a supermarket chain operating more than 185 stores nationwide, has commenced the sale of reusable polyester mesh bags. The company hopes this will encourage shoppers to utilize reusable bags for fruits and vegetables.

“We understand that change can be challenging and it may take some time for customers to adjust,” explained Catherine Langabeer, Head of Sustainability at Countdown. “We encounter some disgruntled customers.”

The New Zealand government has also made progress in other endeavors to combat climate change.

In October, it proposed implementing a tax on greenhouse gases emitted by farm animals, such as sheep and cattle.

This pioneering scheme aims to have farmers paying for their agricultural emissions in some form by 2025.

The nation’s farming industry is responsible for approximately half of its total emissions.

