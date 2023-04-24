World

New Zealand: Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts Kermadec Islands

According to the National Center for Seismology, the latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand

FP Staff April 24, 2023 10:04:03 IST
Representational image. PTI

Wellington: New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands on Monday was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, but did not appear to generate a tsunami, reported ANI.

The National Center for Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand.”

The latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand, according to the National Center for Seismology, reported ANI.

The earthquake posed no threat to Hawaii and the wider Pacific, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was assessing whether the quake could affect the nation. It also gave its standard advice for people to move away from coastal areas if they felt a long or strong quake.

No casualties have been reported so far and more details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: April 24, 2023 10:04:03 IST

