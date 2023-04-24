New Zealand: Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts Kermadec Islands

Wellington: New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands on Monday was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, but did not appear to generate a tsunami, reported ANI.

The National Center for Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand.”

Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QrBjJKkycR @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/UlboEhMhEf — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 24, 2023

The latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand, according to the National Center for Seismology, reported ANI.

The earthquake posed no threat to Hawaii and the wider Pacific, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was assessing whether the quake could affect the nation. It also gave its standard advice for people to move away from coastal areas if they felt a long or strong quake.

No casualties have been reported so far and more details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.