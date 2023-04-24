New Zealand: Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts Kermadec Islands
According to the National Center for Seismology, the latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand
Wellington: New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands on Monday was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, but did not appear to generate a tsunami, reported ANI.
The National Center for Seismology tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand.”
The earthquake posed no threat to Hawaii and the wider Pacific, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it was assessing whether the quake could affect the nation. It also gave its standard advice for people to move away from coastal areas if they felt a long or strong quake.
No casualties have been reported so far and more details are awaited.
