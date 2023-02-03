Massive rains across New Zealand, especially in major parts of Auckland, wreaked havoc, downing trees, flooding homes, and closing all the main roads and rail lines. While such a situation has brought the normal lives of people to a standstill and caused widespread disruption, work to clean up the damage has been resumed and further efforts are being made to assess the scale of the damage and survey the ground under the floodwater. Notably, there are still several regions that are reeling under deep waters, thus compromising public transport. In such a situation, a ‘crazy’ bus driver in New Zealand’s Auckland was recently seen taking his bus through the shoulder-deep floodwaters.

A video of the same has started making rounds on social media where the bus can be seen plying on the road affected by floods followed by heavy rains. The Twitter handle of Now This News has shared the video with an interesting caption that reads, “Historic flooding? No problem, at least for this New Zealand bus driver, who was seen in a viral video driving his bus through shoulder-deep floodwaters like it was NBD. The area around Auckland has experienced unprecedented flooding and rainfall in recent days.”

Take a look:

With several passengers inside, while the bus can be seen moving with quite an ease, the picture from inside the bus speaks otherwise. Another video from inside the bus shows people struggling to stand in the flowing water.

The video was also shared by Maungakiekie Tamaki Local Board member Debbie Burrows.

In the meantime, social media users immediately took to the comment section and shared divided reactions. While some called out the bus driver for risking the passengers’ lives by taking the flooded route, some also lauded his efforts for helping people during the time of crisis.

A user wrote, “Why is the bus driver driving into that water?”, while another one slammed the driver and commented, “All that driver has done is put all the passengers’ lives at risk.”

“Looks like the bus drivers are working harder than the mayor to keep the city running,” a user said while praising the driver.

