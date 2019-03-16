New Zealand attack suspect visited Turkey - senior Turkish official

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A suspect in the killing of 49 people at two New Zealand mosques once made an extended stay in Turkey, and his movements and contacts there are being investigated, a senior Turkish official said on Friday.

Turkey believes the suspect may have travelled to other countries as well, the official said.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Dominic Evans; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.