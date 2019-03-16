You are here:
New Zealand attack suspect visited Turkey - senior Turkish official

World Reuters Mar 16, 2019

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A suspect in the killing of 49 people at two New Zealand mosques once made an extended stay in Turkey, and his movements and contacts there are being investigated, a senior Turkish official said on Friday.

Turkey believes the suspect may have travelled to other countries as well, the official said.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Dominic Evans; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2019 03:05:40 IST

