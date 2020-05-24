You are here:
New York's Cuomo says groups of up to 10 must aim to stay "safe"

World Reuters May 24, 2020 00:11:13 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo advised people to exercise good judgment and social distancing when gathering in groups of up to 10 people as allowed in an executive order loosening restrictions issued late on Friday.

In his daily briefing on Saturday, he said New York recorded 84 coronavirus deaths on May 22 compared with 109 the day before, continuing a downward trend in the state's toll from the pandemic.

"You can have a safe gathering of 10 people or you can have a wholly unsafe gathering of 10 people," said Cuomo. "If you don't have to be with a group of ten people don't be with a group of ten people."

(Reporting By Sinéad Carew; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

