New York: UN receives allegation of sexual abuse against unidentified members of Nepalese contingent

United Nations: The UN has received an allegation of sexual abuse against unidentified members of the Nepalese contingent and called for a full investigation into the matter.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' spokesman Stephane Dujjaric was responding to a question on allegations of child rape by a Nepali peacekeeper in South Sudan. He said any act of sexual abuse is "horrendous", in particular "one involving a child is especially heinous".

"The UN has informed, obviously, Nepal of the allegation. We've requested a full investigation be conducted by the troop-contributing country within the expedited timeframe of 90 days, jointly with a team of...from OIOS [Office of Internal Oversight Services]," he said.

Dujarric said Nepal's response on whether it will investigate the matter is expected by April 25. He reiterated that UNMISS, as well as the UN, has a “zero-tolerance” policy for sexual abuse and no excuse or second chance approach to child sexual exploitation and abuse.

"The Mission reiterates that such acts should be properly investigated, and where applicable, criminal prosecution be pursued under the law of the contributing country," Dujjaric said.