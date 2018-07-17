Football world cup 2018

New York to probe alleged tenant harassment by Kushner Companies

World Reuters Jul 17, 2018 00:08:18 IST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A New York state agency has opened a probe into allegations of tenant harassment by Kushner Cos, the family real estate firm of U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The tenant protection unit of New York State Homes and Community Renewal said it would examine allegations concerning the Austin Nichols House in Brooklyn.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 00:08 AM

