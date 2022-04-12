New York subway shooting: At least 13 injured, unexploded devices found at train station
According to reports, a preliminary probe indicated that the suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask
At least 13 people have been injured during a shooting incident at a subway station in the US' New York City borough of Brooklyn, on Tuesday, authorities said.
"At 8h27 police responded to a 911 call of a person shot in the subway" in Brooklyn, a New York police spokeswoman told AFP.
Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department told AP.
Photos and videos from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station and the air filled with smoke. Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time.”
Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy, who confirmed the initial shooting injury count, said.
In regard to the multiple people shot at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn, there are NO active explosive devices at this time. Any witnesses are asked to call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. Please stay clear of the area. More provided information when available. pic.twitter.com/8UoiCAXemB
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022
According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask, AP reported.
“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS, saying he saw a giant billow of smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.
A bystander video shows people lying on the subway platform amid what appeared to be small puddles of blood, as a loudspeaker announcement told everyone on the smoke-hazy platform to get on a train. Inside a subway car, a person lay on the floor, encircled by others. Outside the station, a police officer yelled, “Let’s go! Get out of the way!”
My neighborhood in #Brooklyn being turned inside out looking for a perp. Poor Pinkman (our doggo) is freaking out. #NYC #SunsetPark #shooting pic.twitter.com/q0jINMULuZ — Eamon Loingsigh (@eamonLoi) April 12, 2022
Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.
The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighborhood about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down.
With inputs from agencies
