New York subpoenas Catholic dioceses in sex abuse probe: source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York's attorney general has issued civil subpoenas to all New York Roman Catholic dioceses as part of a sex abuse investigation, a law enforcement source said on Thursday.

The subpoenas are part of a civil investigation into how dioceses reviewed and potentially covered up allegations of extensive sexual abuse of minors, the source said.

(Reporting by Gina Cherelus)

