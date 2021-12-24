New York scales back Times Square New Year’s Eve party amid Omicron COVID-19 variant surge
Several major world cities including Paris and London have cancelled upcoming New Year festivities due to the Omicron surge
New York's famous New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will be drastically scaled back due to the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday, as the Omicron variant fuels a "staggering" surge in Covid cases.
Typically some 58,000 New Yorkers gather to watch a giant ball drop marking the arrival of a new year, but next week the capacity will be reduced to 15,000, with each attendee required to wear a mask and prove they have been vaccinated.
The additional safety measures "will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year," said de Blasio.
Times Square was largely empty on New Year's Eve last year, with only essential workers and invited guests able to watch the ball drop from socially distanced areas.
Several major world cities including Paris and London have cancelled upcoming New Year festivities due to the Omicron surge.
New York reported a "staggering" number of new Covid cases, nearly 11,000, across the city's five boroughs on Wednesday, the mayor said.
also read
Omicron may not be the final variant of COVID-19, but it may be the final variant of concern
The virus cannot, however, improve indefinitely. The laws of biochemistry mean that the virus will eventually evolve a spike protein that binds to ACE2 as strongly as possible
ICMR designs kit to detect new COVID-19 variant Omicron in two hours
The kit developed by ICMR-RMRC Dibrugarh is now being produced on a bulk basis by a 100 percent made in India, a Kolkata-based company, GCC biotech on a public-private partnership (PPP) model.
Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh report first Omicron variant cases; India's tally rises to 38
Cases of Omicron, which is categorised as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation, have been detected in about 60 countries.