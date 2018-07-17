New York probes alleged tenant harassment by Jared Kushner's family firm

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The administration of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has opened a probe of allegations that the real estate firm once led by President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner harassed tenants at one of its largest residential buildings.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal on Monday said its tenant protection unit would investigate alleged abuses by Kushner Companies toward tenants at the Austin Nichols House in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

The probe was announced one day after a group of renters sued Kushner Cos, saying it used construction crews to release dangerous toxins and make living conditions "intolerable" at the 338-unit building, with a goal of driving out tenants and transforming the building into a luxury condominium.

Kushner Cos did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It has told other media that it did not harass tenants.

State law prohibits landlords from engaging in various conduct that disturbs tenants' peace and privacy, or is intended to drive them out of their apartments.

"Governor Cuomo has zero tolerance for tenant abuse of any kind," the state housing agency's commissioner, RuthAnne Visnauskas, said in a statement.

Cuomo, a Democrat, is running for a third term as governor.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)

