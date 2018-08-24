New York health officials investigating illnesses linked to McDonald's outlet

(Reuters) - New York State health officials said on Thursday they were investigating reports of multiple illnesses potentially associated with a McDonald's Corp restaurant in Jamestown, NY.

The state health department and the Chautauqua County Health Department said 22 individuals reported symptoms of nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea and on being interviewed 15 said they had eaten various breakfast sandwiches at the McDonald's outlet between August 4-21.

The franchise owner has temporarily closed the restaurant and is reviewing food preparation and distribution processes, according to the health officials.

McDonald's was not immediately available for comment. The company's shares were marginally down after the bell on Thursday.

This is the latest food-safety incident at the U.S. fast-food chain over the last two months.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is investigating a multi-state outbreak linked to McDonald's salads contaminated with the parasite cyclospora.

The health regulator said on Thursday 507 cases of cyclospora infections were reported in diners who consumed salads from McDonald's as of Aug. 23. [https://bit.ly/2MK0Hhf]

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru, Additonal reporting by Karina Dsouza; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

