New York has 779 more deaths, governor says social distancing working

World Reuters Apr 09, 2020 00:12:39 IST

(Reuters) - New York's efforts at social distancing are working to get the coronavirus pandemic under control even as the number of deaths over the past 24 hours hit a new high of 779 across the state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.

"Don't start doing a retrospective like it's over," Cuomo told a daily briefing on the states' coronavirus response, urging residents to stay at home as much as possible. "We are not through it. It's not over."

(reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York and Stephanie Kelly in Maplewood, New Jersey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 00:12:39 IST

