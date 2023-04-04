New York: Former US president Donald Trump arrested in hush money case

Former US president Donald Trump was taken into police custody after he turned himself in Tuesday for a historic New York court hearing held amid tight security and a global media frenzy, as the Republican billionaire became the first American president in history to face criminal charges.

In a spectacle playing out on live television — with rival protesters rallying outside — the hearing marks a watershed moment for the US criminal and political system, with the potential to upend the 2024 White House race in which Trump is currently the leading Republican nominee.

The 76-year-old Trump is expected to plead not guilty to a host of charges related to hush money paid to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election that brought him to power.

“Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME,” Trump posted on his Truth Social app as he headed to the courthouse from Trump Tower, where he spent the night after flying from Florida.

“Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”

What is the hush money case?

Trump was indicted last week by a grand jury in the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, an elected Democrat.

The charges revolve around the investigation of $130,000 paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before Trump’s election win.

Trump’s former lawyer and aide Michael Cohen, who has turned against his ex-boss, says he arranged the payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence about a tryst she says she had with Trump in 2006.

Trump, whose third wife Melania had recently given birth at the time, denies the affair.

Legal experts have suggested that if not properly accounted for, the payment could result in charges for falsifying business records, possibly for the purpose of covering up a campaign finance violation.

Trump is facing a series of separate criminal investigations at the state and federal level that could result in further — more serious — charges between now and Election Day.

They include his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, his handling of classified documents, and his possible involvement in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

With inputs from AFP

