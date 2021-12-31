New Year's Eve 2021: Google unveils new doodle with a dash of year-end festivities

The doodle features a giant candy with '2021' written in the middle of it

On the last day of the year, Google came up with a celebratory doodle marking New Year's Eve 2021 with tiny lights, giant candy, jacklights and confetti. On Google’s homepage, the doodle went live as soon as the clock struck 12 on Thursday midnight with an aim to prepare for the next year, 2022.

The doodle features a giant candy with '2021' written in the middle of it. It appears in a way that it awaits to pop as the clock strikes midnight on Friday (31 December). The idea behind the Google Doodle is simple as well as cute and the word Google displays a variety of colours.

This year Google Doodle did not come with various descriptions or designs. Instead, it has been kept unambiguous to usher in the new year. “That's a wrap for 2021 – Happy New Year's Eve!” wrote Google on its doodles' archive.

Last year, Google marked many fun and elaborate doodles on several occasions. A few to be remembered are the ‘Doodle Champion Island Games’ that was put up to honour Tokyo Olympics and even a pizza-cutting test which featured on 8 December.

Along with that, Google Doodle also gave tributes to several renowned celebrities including Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan, scientists Dr Kamal Ranadive, Swedish DJ Avicii and soft contact lens inventor Otto Wichterle.

Since 2020, the year has been ending on a grim note due to the coronavirus . This year too, the highly transmissible Omicron variant has started creating panic and is contributing to a steep rise in the number of cases. Due of the new infectious diseases, medical health professionals, experts and the governments all across the world are also in a state of high alert.

However, Omicron is considered to cause milder illness, but it has pushed infection levels to record high in countries including the United States, France and Great Britain, forcing authorities to reimpose restrictions in parts of the world.

Keywords: New Year's Eve 2021, Google, Google doodle, New year, Happy New Year 2022, Happy New Year, Google Doodle 2021, Google Doodle 2022