New Year celebrations: From grapes to raw egg, here are some food traditions from around the world

At midnight on New Year's Eve, families in Japan eat buckwheat soba noodles, or toshikoshi soba.

Despite the pandemic, people are looking forward to celebrating the New Year 2022 with pomp and fervour. As the year comes to an end, take a look at these New Year food traditions from around the globe.

Sweets in India:

People in India start the New Year by offering sweets to Lord Ganesha or other deities. They do this in order to bring peace and prosperity in the family. Many families also prepare a plethora of sweet dishes including Gulab Jamun, Laddoo, Malpua and distribute them among friends and family.

12 Grapes in Spain:

In Spain, eating a dozen grapes at 12 am (midnight) is an age-old tradition. If people don't manage to eat all the grapes, then that signifies bad luck. It is also believed that sweet grapes bring good fortune in one’s life, while the sour ones foresee a not-so-good future.

Raw egg in El Salvador:

People in El Salvador crack an egg into a glass of water as part of a tradition that they follow. They do this a minute before midnight. Then the next morning, the family decides what the coming year will bring to them as per the yolk’s appearance.

Whisky in Scotland:

Scotland believes that the New Year celebration is incomplete without Scottish whisky as it signifies to ring in a merry year with laughter and fun. A few in Scotland also eat a Spiced Fruitcake on New Year's Eve. They believe that it is a sign stating the individual or family will have enough food in the years to come.

Pomegranate in Turkey:

This country has an interesting tradition that they follow to date. On New Year’s Day, people smash pomegranates on their doorways. They believe that the more seeds they burst out, the better fortune the family will have in the coming year.

Soba noodles in Japan:

At midnight on New Year's Eve, families in Japan eat buckwheat soba noodles, or toshikoshi soba. They practise this to bid farewell to the year gone by and welcome the year with open arms. This tradition dates back to the 17th century and the long noodles symbolise prosperity and long life.