New Year 2022: Best games to ring in 2022 with friends and family

New Year's eve is round the corner and this is the time when people bask in the festivities of the holiday season. This year, yet again, the world is witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases with the onset of its new variant, Omicron. And, owing to the scare surrounding the new variant, many plan to celebrate the occasion at home.

To make the celebration more interesting, you can plan a board game night with your friends and loved ones.

From board game competitions to musical chairs, we have curated some ideas for you to celebrate the occasion at home and ring in the New Year with zeal and fervour.

New Year's eve poker tournament

Call some friends and gather everyone to start an old-fashioned poker tourney at the top of each hour until midnight. Grab a pack of cards and chips to munch and make it more interesting with a surprise gift for the winner.

Catch Phrase

This is a game which you can play with your family. The game is full of fast-paced action as participants quickly give clues to for their teams to guess a word and then pass immediately to rival teams before the timer stops.

White elephant game

The same rule of the White Elephant game will apply here. You can spice up this game by giving interesting gifts like - spa gift cards, funny comics, cookbooks, etc.

Two resolutions and a lie New Year's Eve game

This is a virtual game and people who are far from their families can play it. Change the rules and make the game more interesting. Share three resolutions and let the participants guess which one is a lie.

New Year’s eve Bingo Game

This is the most classic game ever. You can recall your childhood memories associated with the game and share them with your family.

Champagne Relay Race

Challenge everyone to fill up Champagne flute from a big bowl. The catch is participants can only use a teaspoon to transfer it into their glass.

Charades Game

Gather a list of all important events from the past related to music, politics, etc. Mention each event on a piece of paper, put them into a bowl and use them in the game of Charades.

Balloon Countdown

You can end the party by popping the balloons. Alter the rules and make it more difficult for the participants.