New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the US on Thursday imposed new sanctions on Russia aimed at denying Moscow access to goods that support its conflict with Ukraine. The penalties targeted 18 people and dozens of organisations.

The department stated in a statement that the new sanctions also aim to “reduce Russia’s revenue from the metals and mining sector, undermine its future energy capabilities, and degrade Russia’s access to the international financial system”.

“Today’s actions represent another step in our efforts to constrain Russia’s military capabilities, its access to battlefield supplies, and its economic bottom line,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.

(With agency inputs)