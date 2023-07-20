New US sanctions target Russian access to battlefield supplies
The department stated in a statement that the new sanctions also aim to 'reduce Russia's revenue from the metals and mining sector, undermine its future energy capabilities, and degrade Russia's access to the international financial system'
According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the US on Thursday imposed new sanctions on Russia aimed at denying Moscow access to goods that support its conflict with Ukraine. The penalties targeted 18 people and dozens of organisations.
The department stated in a statement that the new sanctions also aim to “reduce Russia’s revenue from the metals and mining sector, undermine its future energy capabilities, and degrade Russia’s access to the international financial system”.
“Today’s actions represent another step in our efforts to constrain Russia’s military capabilities, its access to battlefield supplies, and its economic bottom line,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in the statement.
Related Articles
(With agency inputs)
also read
Russia's FSB thwarts attempts to kill prominent journalists
Simonyan, the chairman of the state-run RT and an outspoken advocate of Russia's conflict in Ukraine, wrote about the suspected plot in a Telegram message, asking the security services to "Keep on working, brothers!"
Zelenskiy warns of Russian efforts to halt Kyiv's troops
Russian accounts said its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks in eastern Donetsk region, including around Bakhmut
South Korea pledges more military supplies, aid to Ukraine
Yoon stated this week that his government was getting ready to deploy demining tools and ambulances in response to a request from Ukraine and that it will contribute to NATO's humanitarian fund for Ukraine