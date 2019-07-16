New U.S. asylum policy does not make Mexico 'safe third country': minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico Foreign Minister Marcel Ebrard said on Monday that a new U.S. measure to sharply limit asylum claims did not in effect make Mexico a "safe third country," adding that the Mexican Congress would have to approve any such classification first.

Under the U.S. policy announced on Monday, most migrants reaching the U.S. southern border would be ineligible for asylum and would have to seek refuge in Mexico or another country.

(Reporting by Rebekah F Ward; Editing by Delphine Schrank)

