New Mexico compound member in U.S. illegally over 20 years: government

Reuters Aug 16, 2018

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - A Haitian woman who was charged with child abuse at a New Mexico compound has been taken into custody by immigration authorities after living in the United States illegally for over 20 years, immigration officials said on Wednesday.

Jany Leveille, 35, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Taos County, New Mexico, on Tuesday and must appear before a judge to resolve her immigration status, according to a statement by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

(Reporting by Andrew Hay; Editing by Sandra Maler)

