New Mexico child abuse suspect accused of training children for shootings

Aug 09, 2018

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - The primary suspect charged in the abuse of 11 youths found malnourished at a ramshackle compound in New Mexico was training the children with firearms to commit school shootings, prosecutors said in court documents filed in the case on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Huraj Wahhaj, is the father of a young boy whose disappearance from his home near Atlanta months ago prompted the investigation that led authorities to raid the compound last week. Authorities say remains believed to be that of the boy were found at the property on Monday but have not yet been positively identified.

(Reporting by Andrew Hay in Taos, New Mexico; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 02:05 AM

