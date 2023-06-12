New Jersey restaurant introduces 'Modi Ji Thali' ahead of PM's US visit; check dishes on offer

A restaurant in New Jersey has come up with a unique thali as a mark of respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his planned visit to the United States this month. The restaurant’s owner, Shripad Kulkarni, said that the thali has been expressly created to meet the needs of the local Indian community, reported ANI. The thali has been named ‘Modi JI Thali’ by Kulkarni, an Indian-born man who owns the restaurant. The ‘thali’ includes dishes like Khichdi, Sarso Ka Saag and Rasgulla.

In a video shared by ANI, Kulkarni is seen explaining the ‘Modi Ji Thali’ in depth. The vibrant thali contains delectable delicacies from all around India, like idli, dhokla, chaach, rasgulla, papad, among others. The idli that was present on the plate were of different colours – Saffron, White and Green. The tri-colour symbolised the national flag of India.

The owner of this New Jersey-based Indian Restaurant further mentioned that many customers had previously tasted this unique thali. A number of diners, who are also seen in the video, expressed their admiration for the cuisine and noted how famous the thali is among the Indian population. However, the cost of the thali is not disclosed yet.

Notably, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have invited Prime Minister Modi to visit the country from 21-24 June. It will be his first official state visit to the nation’s capital, Washington. The last official state visit to the US by an Indian leader was made by former prime minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh in November 2009.

According to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs last week, US President Biden and the First Lady will host PM Modi at a state dinner in the White House during the visit. As per the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, this visit by the Indian PM will enhance the two nations’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific.

