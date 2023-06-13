Twitter’s New War Cry: In her first staff email CEO Linda Yaccarino draws out what’s changing at Twitter
In her first memo to employees titled 'Building Twitter 2.0 Together,' Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino shares her vision of Twitter as the 'global town square,' echoing the goal set by Elon Musk, and to become world’s most accurate real-time information source
Linda Yaccarino, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, has made her official entrance into the company. In her first memo to employees titled “Building Twitter 2.0 Together,” she shares her vision of Twitter as the “global town square,” echoing the goal set by her boss, Elon Musk.
Yaccarino acknowledges Musk’s track record of transforming industries such as space exploration and electric vehicles, and emphasizes that the global town square, represented by Twitter, also requires transformation. She believes in driving civilization forward by facilitating unfiltered information exchange and open dialogue on the most important topics.
Building Twitter 2.0 Together
Hello Twitter!
People keep asking me: Why Twitter? So, I’ll tell you.
From space exploration to electric vehicles, Elon knew these industries needed transformation, so he did it. More recently it has become increasingly clear that the global town square needs transformation—to drive civilization forward through the unfiltered exchange of information and open dialogue about the things that matter most to us.
Have you ever been talking with someone particularly insightful and thought, You’re brilliant—everybody should get the chance to hear this. Or, I’m learning so much from you—can we do this again? Or maybe it’s as simple as, You should have the freedom to speak your mind. We all should.
Enter Twitter 2.0.
Twitter is on a mission to become the world’s most accurate real-time information source and a global town square for communication. We’re on the precipice of making history—and that’s not an empty promise. That’s OUR reality.
When you start by wrapping your arms around this powerful vision, literally everything is possible. You have to genuinely believe—and work hard for that belief. And in this moment of complete reinvention, we have the opportunity to reach across aisles, create new partnerships, celebrate new voices, and build something together that can change the world. And from what I can tell so far, you’re built for this.
The success of Twitter 2.0 is all of our responsibility.
We need to think big.
We need to transform.
We need to do it all together.
And we can do it all by starting from first principles – questioning our assumptions and building something new from the ground up. It’s rare to have the chance to put a new future into the hands of every person, partner, and creator on the planet.
That’s exactly why I’m here – with all of YOU.
So, let’s dig our heels in (4 inches or flat!) and build Twitter 2.0 together.
Linda
As a seasoned advertising executive who previously led global ad sales at NBCUniversal, Yaccarino will primarily focus on rebuilding Twitter’s struggling ads business, while Musk continues to oversee the product and engineering teams.
This task is undoubtedly challenging, considering the state of the ads business since Musk assumed control. However, Yaccarino’s memo reflects her readiness to take on the challenge and work towards revitalizing Twitter’s advertising division.
