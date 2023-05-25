‘Never too late’: Long-lost book makes its way back to US library after 96 years

A long-lost book finally found its way back to the St. Helena Public Library in the United States recently after believe it or not almost a century. Ninety-six years later, a long-overdue book, accompanied by a captivating caption was returned to the library.

An Instagram post on the incident shared intriguing images of the long-overdue book, accompanied by a caption that read, “Prepare to be amazed! 96 years ago, this book was borrowed from our library. It’s a testament to the timeless value of returning library books.”

The returned book called, ‘A History of the United States by Benson Lossing’, arrived with a rich legacy, adding an unexpected chapter to its remarkable journey.

The narrative unfolds in 1927 when an individual borrowed the book on a chilly February day. Decades passed, and generations came and went, yet the borrowed book remained missing from the library’s shelves. It wasn’t until the year 2023 —almost a century later — that the unexpected return of the book occurred.

One look at the book reveals that it has weathered and aged, and has all the marks of time which only added to its allure.

The St. Helena Public Library now proudly displays the returned book, creating a special exhibit to commemorate this unforgettable event. As visitors arrive, they are reminded of the power of literature, the importance of returning borrowed items, and the everlasting connection between the past and present and between the old and the new.

A host of reactions flooded social media about the remarkable incident.

From admiration for the act of finally returning a book long overdue to humorous observations about the book’s age, the comments revealed a genuine appreciation for the individual who took the initiative.

One Instagram user captured the sentiment perfectly, writing, “This is truly amazing. Yes, the book may not be in the best shape, but what matters is that it was RETURNED, and that’s something truly special in this day and age!”

“Aw, man and it was a new release too,” read another comment.

