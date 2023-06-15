Netflix will open a limited-time pop-up restaurant at the Short Stories Hotel in Los Angeles on 30 June. The streaming service announced in a press release that some of its most well-known chefs will curate “a special tasting menu.” The chefs from Netflix’s most famous cooking shows including ‘Chef’s Table‘, ‘Is It Cake?‘ and ‘Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend‘ among others will grace the event.

Netflix Bites

An innovative food concept, Netflix Bites, would bring together acclaimed chefs from Netflix shows for an “elevated dining experience.” Celebrity chefs such as Curtis Stone of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend fame, Dominique Crenn from Chef’s Table and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, Rodney Scott of Chef’s Table: BBQ, Ming Tsai famed by Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, Ann Kim from Chef’s Table: Pizza, Nadiya Hussain from the show Nadiya Bakes, Jacques Torres of Nailed It!. In addition, Andrew Zimmer from Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend will attend the event. Mixologists from Drink Masters will create drinks. Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O’Brien and Kate Gerwin are some names to look for.

“These culinary legends will team up to create a special tasting menu that features flavourful bites showing off their unique specialities and giving fans and foodies alike a one-of-a-kind restaurant experience,” the streaming giant announced.

An electrifying launch of culinary space

Curtis Stone, a Michelin-starred chef, shared her excitement about the process. She said that although bringing flavourful food to people across the world is one of her biggest thrills, to give fans a taste of what happens on camera is awesome. Her statement read, “The talented chefs and mixologists assembled mean there is something for everyone, and I’m wildly excited that my team at Curtis Stone Events is involved in bringing NETFLIX BITES to life.”

Netflix Bites will add to the streaming platform’s previous experiences including ‘The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience’, ‘Stranger Things: The Experience’, and ‘Money Heist: The Experience’.

Netflix Vice President of Consumer Products, Josh Simon, said, “Netflix is already a destination for beloved food programming, from documentaries to competition shows.” He further added: “From episode to entree, with NETFLIX BITES we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favourite food shows. We are excited to collaborate with these incredible chefs who will bring this vision to life and showcase an array of their delicious menus.”

The restaurant will be open seven days a week from 5-10 pm, with brunch service on weekends from 10 am-2 pm. Reservations can be booked at www.NETFLIXBITES.com and the latest on the same can be seen by following @netflixbites on Instagram.

