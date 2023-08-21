Netflix software engineer disappears after taking Uber ride in California

A 22-year-old software engineer employed by the streaming giant Netflix has gone missing under mysterious circumstances. The incident occurred after he was last spotted entering an Uber vehicle in California.

Yohanes Kidane was seen leaving his downtown San Jose apartment building at approximately 7:15 pm (local time) on 14 August. His family informed local news channel that he stepped into a car adorned with Uber stickers.

He was wearing grey sweatpants, a black hoodie, and black shoes at the time of his disappearance. Kidane’s brother, Yosief, said, “Two young colleagues of his saw him and were able to talk to him,” reported New York Post.

According to Yosief, Kidane stated that he was en route to San Francisco, potentially to meet a friend. The most recent footage available depicted him exiting his apartment complex and entering a black Toyota Camry.

Recently, Kidane had started working with Netflix as a software engineer. He relocated to the Bay Area in July after graduating from Cornell University in May.

Notably, Kidane’s mobile phone, wallet, and backpack were located close to the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Centre in San Francisco. His brother shared a poster indicating that the backpack was found nearer to the bridge on the subsequent day. The backpack contained two laptops and personal documents.

Records showed that his phone had been predominantly situated near the Golden Gate Bridge on the night of 14 August. A commuter in San Rafael spotted his phone and wallet on a small grassy hill between the Welcome Centre and a coffee shop. Remarkably, the contents of his wallet, including $30 in cash, his ID cards, and phone, remained untouched.

