Netanyahu tells Trump he has "made history" with Golan move

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday that he had "made history" after Trump said it was time to recognise Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, a statement from Netanyahu said.

The recognition of the disputed area, seized by Israel in the Middle East war of 1967, would mark a major shift in U.S. policy and provide a boost to Netanyahu in the middle of his re-election campaign.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

