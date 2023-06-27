Netanyahu says he's invited to China, emphasises US remains Israel's key ally: Report

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday announced that he has been invited to China, a Reuters report said.

While making the announcement, Netanyahu also emphasised that the US remained Israel’s key ally.

Washington was notified of the expected visit a month ago, the statement from Netanyahu‘s office said. The development comes as US scrutinizes Israeli commercial ties with its rival China, the report added.

China and the United States agreed this month to stabilise their relations but failed to produce any major breakthrough during a rare visit to Beijing by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The invitation to Netanyahu also comes as China attempts to make inroads in West Asia.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas also visited Beijing in June, where Chinese president Xi Jinping told him China was willing to help promote peace talks with Israel. US-brokered negotiations have been frozen since 2014.

With inputs from Reuters

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.