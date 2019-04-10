Netanyahu, main rival, neck and neck in early exit polls

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing right-wing Likud Party appeared almost neck and neck with his main centrist rival for seats in parliament on election day, varying exit polls indicated.

After a tightly-fought race with former general Benny Gantz, the preliminary polls, all giving slightly different projections, mean Netanyahu, 69, is on course to continue leading the Israeli government, securing a record fifth term and becoming Israel's longest-serving prime minister in the summer.

(Reporting by Stephen Farrell)

