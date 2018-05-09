You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Netanyahu hails Trump over Iran, says nuclear deal was 'recipe for disaster'

World Reuters May 09, 2018 01:07:55 IST

Netanyahu hails Trump over Iran, says nuclear deal was 'recipe for disaster'

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday hailed U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from an international nuclear agreement with Iran, saying it had been a "recipe for disaster".

The Israeli leader, who long called for the deal between Western powers and Iran to be fixed or cancelled, spoke moments after Trump announced his decision in a speech at the White House.

"... Israel thinks that President Trump made an historic move, and this is why Israel thanks President Trump for his courageous leadership, his commitment to confront the terrorist regime in Tehran, and his commitment to ensure that Iran never gets nuclear weapons, not today, not in a decade, not ever," Netanyahu said in a brief televised address.

Trump said he was reimposing economic sanctions on Iran and pulling the U.S. out of the 2015 international agreement aimed at stopping Tehran from obtaining a nuclear bomb. The decision is likely to raise the risk of conflict in the Middle East.

In his announcement, Trump cited Israel's publication last week of what it said was a trove of seized, secret Iranian documents showing Tehran had a past nuclear weapons programme.

Most of that purported evidence dated to the period before the 2015 accord was signed, although Netanyahu said Iran had also kept important files on nuclear technology since then and continued adding to its "nuclear weapons knowledge".

Iran dismissed the Israeli allegations as Netanyahu "crying wolf".

(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Stephen Farrell and Gareth Jones)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 09, 2018 01:07 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore take on table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad in must-win clash



Top Stories




Cricket Scores